Horizon Massage Handheld Shower Head
Description
Contemporary Design with soft edgesFeatures:2 adjustable spraysEasy-to-clean technologyShower Head Type: Handheld Shower HeadMounting Location: Wall MountedAdjustable Water Flow: NoMaximum Flow Rate (GPM): 1.75Water Efficient: YesShower Head Shape: RoundPrimary Material: PlasticFinish: SilverLeak Resistant: YesAdjustable Spray Pattern: NoSpray Pattern: Massage/JetSwivel Spout: NoHand Shower Included: YesShower Arm Included: NoHose Included: NoSlide Bar Included: NoDiverter Valve Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Rust Resistant: YesNumber of Spray Patterns: 1Spefications:ADA Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: ASSE 1016 Certified: FIRA Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YescUL Listed: CSA Certified: YesASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: YesUL 1951 Listed: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: YesNew York City Water Regulation Compliant: YesCalifornia Water Regulation Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Low Lead Compliant: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: EPA WaterSense Certified: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: LCARate Certified: EU Ecolabel: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 1Overall Diameter: 4.75Overall Width - Side to Side: Slide Bar Length - End to End: Hose Length - End to End: Shower Arm Length - End to End: Assembly:Installation Required : YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesFull or Limited Warranty: FullWarranty Details: Warranty Length: 5 YearsCommercial Warranty: Yes