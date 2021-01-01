(Set of 5) Horizon Gallery Art Set with Bronze Frame Blue

Accent your home decor with the Blue Horizon Gallery Art 5Pc Set with Bronze Frame. Each canvas wall art features an abstract design in soft blue and natural hues that create a cool and relaxing atmosphere. A gel coating adds a clear sheen to each smooth rolled canvas to protect the colors from fading, while a bronze frame provides an elegant finish. Hang this five piece wall art set together to create a gallery ready look or hang them separately around your home to complement your decor with a modern touch. Each canvas has 2 D-ring to mount on a wall. Set size: 19.6"W x 15.6"H x 1.61"D; 21.6"W x 21.6"H x 1.61"D; 16.6"W x 36.6"H x 1.61"D; 17.6"W x 17.6"H x 1.61"D; 19.6"W x 19.6"H x 1.61"D.