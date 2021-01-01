From jensen
JENSEN Horizon 30 in. W x 28-1/4 in. H x 5 in. D Frameless Tri-View Recessed Bathroom Medicine Cabinet in White
Advertisement
The Jensen Horizon 3 Door 30 in. W Recessed Medicine Cabinet features a tri-view mirror design offering a larger reflection area with frameless 1/2 in. beveled glass mirrors. The 2 steel shelves are adjustable, allowing you to fit a variety of container heights, and the white painted steel body has a durable rust resistant finish. The 90° euro-type concealed hinges allow a wide cabinet opening for easy access to all your items.