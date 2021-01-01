From jensen
JENSEN Horizon 16 in. x 22 in. x 4.25 in. Surface-Mount Bathroom Medicine Cabinet with Beveled Edge Mirror in White, Basic White
The JENSEN Horizon 16 in. W Surface Mount medicine cabinet features a frameless 1/2 in. beveled glass mirror for classic good looks and a white plastic rust-resistant body for long life. 2 fixed plastic shelves provide secure storage for your essentials, while slightly rounded internal corners make for easy clean up. The door offers flexible installation with the ability to be mounted for left- or right-hand opening. Color: Basic White.