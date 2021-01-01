Mitzi Hope Semi-Flushmount Light - Color: Gold - Size: 8 light

A modern minimal favorite with unmatched personality. Mitzi by Hudson Valley designed with Hope Semi-Flushmount to serve as a centerpiece fixture in entryways, bedrooms and much more. This fixture is framed using rugged Steel with a round mount and a series of interlocked hoops designed to lend a unique visual geometry to a ceiling. Suspended from those hoops are a series of Metal fixtures, each with an Opal Glass diffuser and light bulb that emit a soft, welcoming ambiance throughout the room. The result is a light that's uniquely modern without coming across as busy or overbearing”a statement piece that is built with an understanding of tone and volume. Shape: Abstract. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Leaf