HooToo HT-TM02 TripMate Nano Wireless N150 Portable Travel Router - USB Storage Media Sharing, Access Point, Wi-Fi Router and Bridge

Mate Nano: A Portable Travel Router combining with NAS function Travel router:. - Plug an Ethernet cable into the WAN port(receive signal, not a LAN port), instantly convert the wired network to a wireless network(wireless b/g/n, 150Mbps, AP/Router mode) - Wi-Fi Hot Spot capable: you can easily bridge any available Wi-Fi into your own hotspot (cannot bridge iPhone hotspot ) NAS function: - Stream movies, music, and photos to all Android, iOS, and Windows devices - Share media for up to 5 Wi-Fi enabled devices simultaneously - Support any USB storage device (up to 4 TB, Mac formatted hard disk is not supported) including: external hard drives, flash drives, memory cards, etc. Powered by USB for extreme portability: - The tripmate nano can be USB-powered to ensure convenient internet access anywhere - Small and lightweight: bring your Nano everywhere you go and never get weighed down Before buying: - Cannot be used for IP camera FTP path - Windows phone App is coming soon