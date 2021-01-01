From boyd lighting
Hoopla LED Pendant Light by Boyd Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (10620-MK-54IN-STD-277)
The Hoopla LED Pendant Light from Boyd Lighting presents an unmistakably modern, minimalist design perfect for the home looking for an even flow of light that doesnt overwhelm the rest of the dÃ©cor. A slim downrod angles gracefully, upholding a sleek, circle frame at one end. An integrated, energy-efficient LED module runs the length of the underside, creating an impressive, pleasing display that spreads a clean, even glow down throughout the space. Boyd Lighting Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Milk