Hooper Metal Cosmic Spinner Wind Dance Windmill

Stay enchanted with this Outdoor Metal Cosmic Wind Spinner. The wind moves this unique and colorful piece of lawn art to create fascinating shapes and patterns. The Windmill features best in a yard or garden or anywhere in your outdoor home decor. The beads and discs will mesmerize for hours as they twist, twirl, and dance in the wind. The stake in this wind spinner plants directly into the soil of your garden or yard. The Dance Wind Spinner measures 55" Tall, 21" Wide and 1" Thick. The Outdoor Metal Cosmic Windmill ships brand new in manufacturer's packaging with our 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.