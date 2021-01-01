Storkcraft Hoop Glider and Ottoman - White Frame/Gray Chevron Fabric

The Storkcraft Hoop Glider and Ottoman offers you generous seating room, comfortable padded arm cushions with storage pockets, and enclosed ball bearings for a smooth gliding motion to gently rock you and your little one. Each padded arm cushion includes a convenient storage pocket to hold any reading materials or essentials you need to keep within arm’s reach. The cushions are made of an easy to clean material. Designed to match any nursery, this glider is available in multiple cushion and base colors, so it will match your style and blend seamlessly with the rest of your nursery furniture. Maximum rmended weight (250 pounds); Length (29 inches); Height (40 inches); Width (27.5 inches); Seat width (18 inches); Seat depth (18 inches); Seat height (17.5 inches); Ottoman length (16 inches); Ottoman height (14.5 inches); Ottoman width (20 inches). This product requires assembly. Base of glider made of solid hardwood material. Color: Gray Chevron. Pattern: Shapes.