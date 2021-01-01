Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Glow Shimmer Powder Bronzer, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A powder bronzer that combines Hoolaï¿½s cult-favorite natural bronze shade with super-fine satin shimmer for a radiant sheen that looks lit-from-within.What Else You Need to Know: Hoola Glow is the newest member of Benefitï¿½s iconic bronzer family. This a limited-edition, Sephora-exclusive shimmer powder bronzer. Like the original, Hoola Glow features a finely milled, silky-smooth formula that blends seamlessly to give skin instant depth and dimension.Suggested Usage:-Shimmy it up! Sweep all over face for a subtle bronze highlight. -Swirl over neck, dï¿½colletage, and shoulders for an amped-up "whoa" glow. -Apply to eyelids for a luminous pop.Beauty tip:-Contour with original Hoola matte bronzer (sold separately) for a naturally sculpted look, then give your complexion a soft all-over radiance with Hoola Glow.-Ingredients:Talc, Mica, Zinc Stearate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Sorbic Acid, Boron Nitride, Aqua (Water). [+/- Ci 15850 (Red 6, Red 7, Red 7 Lake), Ci 15985 (Yellow 6, Yellow 6 Lake), Ci 19140 (Yellow 5, Yellow 5 Lake), Ci 42090 (Blue 1 Lake), Ci 45410 (Red 27, Red 27 Lake, Red 28 Lake), Ci 73360 (Red 30, Red 30 Lake), Ci 77007 (Ultramarines), Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77742 (Manganese Violet), Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)].Product ingredient listings are updated periodically. Before using a benefit product, please read the ingredient list on the packaging of your product to be sure that the ingredients are appropriate for your personal use.