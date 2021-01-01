Hood Classic Pendant

Our designs are informed by the past to be enduring features in your home now and into the future. The Hood is a reproduction of a factory light made in 1915, and each one is assembled-to-order at our Portland factory today. Although historically inspired, the Hood is crafted with contemporary details and several finish options for a truly timeless fixture. Choose from several glass shade sizes and styles for a customized look, from a period-authentic wire net on a globe to a contemporary clear glass shade with distinctive curves.