HON HONLWIM2FWP40 Endorse Collection Black Mesh Mid-Back Office/Computer Chair with Fixed Arms

Endorse is The HON Company's most adaptable seating collection. This mesh, mid-back task chair features adaptable comfort geometry, plus the added benefit of an easy-to-use built-in lumbar adjustment for exceptional lower back support. Synchro-tilt prom otes circulation and spinal alignment, and the standard pneumatic height and seat glide controls accommodate people of varying heights. Fixed arms help support the forearms and shoulders. The ilira -stretch back material provides natural ventilation. Wa rranted for users up to 300 lbs. Frame and back mesh color is Black and seat upholstery color is Black..20"W x 18, 25"H x 19"W.Fabric 5.Synchro-tilt mechanism promotes circulation and proper back alignment.300.Seat is 22"W for average to larger users.Warranted for users up to 300 lbs..Carefully crafted upholstery detailing for excellent fit-and-finish.Black Fabric.Five-star base is molded from reinforced, high-strength polymer.Built-in lumbar adjustment allows users to tailor the back to their individual support needs.Seat glide adjustment moves the seat cushion forward or back to adapt to upper leg length.Multi-position tilt lock secures the chair at one of several preset reclining angles.Back is formed from ilira-stretch material for added comfort and ventilation.Tilt tension controls the rate and ease of recline.Fixed Fabric 5.100% Vinyl upholstery has the look and feel of leather; color is Black.Fixed arms provide comfort and support.Seat core is molded from recycled material.46"- 46"H x 28.75"W x 28.75"D.Premium quality and workmanship offering outstanding value. Designed, Engineered & Assembled in the USA