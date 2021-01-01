hongbanlemp Mouse Wrist Rest Pad Mouse Wrist Rest Support Ergonomic Raised Memory Foam Wrist Cushion Support with No-Slip Rubber Base Keyboard and.

For people who often use computers, it is an essential accessory. It is very suitable for office workers, children and gamers who work long hours. Prevent friction between the elbow/wrist/palm and the desktop in daily work/games. Help you feel relaxed when studying, working, playing games, etc. Make your desk look more professional. It is also a great gift choice for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, Birthday, Graduation, and Promotion.