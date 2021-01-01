Hong 1-Light Single Geometric Pendant

Features:Transitional stylingSafety rated: ETL_DryUL listed: ETLRFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: Shade Color: BlackPrimary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 75Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: ChainSpefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoRoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: ETL Listed: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Weight: 3.4Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 2Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 50Body Height - Top to Bottom: 12Body Width - Side to Side: 8Body Depth - Front to Back: 8Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Fixture Finish: Brushed Nickel