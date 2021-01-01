Honeywell Voyager 1200g Wired Laser 1D Barcode Scanner, RS232/USB/KBW/IBM, USB Kit w/ Stand, Ivory - 1200G-1USB-1

Enjoy the security of a wired connection Decode poorly printed, smudged, faded and other difficult-to-read barcodes with ease Scan high-density barcodes, too, with resolution down to 3.5 mil. In most cases, that eliminates the need to purchase specialty scanners CodeGate Technology ensures the desired barcode is scanned before transmitting data, making the scanner ideal for use in menu scanning applications Single shock-mounted PCB delivers greater impact resistance Recessed button is protected by an integrated rubber co-mold that minimizes the impact of accidental drops Designed with a protected, scratch-resistant glass window and an IP42-rating Easy setup with tool-free stand assembly, automatic in-stand detection and configuration, and automatic interface detection USB Ki includest: 1D, ivory scanner (1200g-1), rigid presentation stand (STND-19R02-002-4), USB Type A 3m coiled cable (CBL-500-300-C00)