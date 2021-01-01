From phillips collection
Honeycomb Large Side Table
The Honeycomb Large Side Table is sleek in its lines and expressive in its surface detail. Hand-crafted from natural solid wood, each table in this collection will have a unique character. We also offer side tables in medium and small sizes, each with the same beautiful textural quality that earthy woodgrain exhibits. This is one of our collections that brings the beauty of nature indoors and reflects the ethos that Phillips Collection personifies: modern organic.