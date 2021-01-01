From ashley furniture
Honey Can Do Three Tier Shoe Rack, Silver/Brown
Honey-Can-Do SHO-01372 3-Tier Expandable Stackable Shoe Rack, Metal and Wood. Customize your shoe storage with this versatile 3-tier shoe rack. As your shoe collection grows, the rack expands from 25 inches to 46 inches wide. Plus, the stackable design means you can add multiple racks for even more storage without taking up more floor space. The sturdy metal and wood frame is rust-resistant and coordinates nicely with any decor. Some assembly required.