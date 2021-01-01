From ashley furniture
Honey-Can-Do 3L/30L Trash Can Combo, White/Rose Gold Finish
Advertisement
A contemporary addition to any home or office, this 3 L and 30L Trash Can Combo boasts sturdy construction for daily use. The steel foot pedal provides hands-free operation to keep germs at bay. A removable inner bucket keeps bags from snagging and is easily cleanable. The deep recessed lid, hides trash bags from view while the hand print resistant exterior is easy to clean and features a plastic fold down carrying handle.