COAST TO COAST IMPORTS Honey 30 in. Brown and Black Adjustable Bar Stool, Brown/Black

We are not all the same height and 1-size does not fit all. That is why we love this adjustable Bar Stool. With a simple twist you set it to the height that fits you best. And the look, Just perfect, with a rich Sheesham seat finished in our Honey Brown to emphasis the rich wood tones. The metal powder coated base in a deep black includes a circular ring to rest your feet upon. Color: Brown/Black.