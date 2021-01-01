Honest Kitchen Grain Free Turkey Recipe Dehydrated Dog Food

Low Carb, High Protein Dehydrated Turkey Food for DogsHonest Kitchen Grain Free Turkey Recipe Dehydrated Dog Food is a low carb premium recipe for all life stages. This gourmet puppy and dog food diet is made with limited carbohydrates and high protein to support muscle structure and function, and promote lean body mass. It is particularly suited to puppies and more active dogs and is ideal for those who are intolerant of grains.The Honest Kitchen makes wholesome, natural food, like the Grain Free Turkey Recipe, for dogs using gentle dehydration, a unique new approach to canine nutrition. These foods help you create delicious and nutritious meals made with real, recognizable, and human-grade ingredients that are ready to prepare and serve at home. Simply add warm water to rehydrate, and you have a complete meal with USDA meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, organic flaxseed, herbs, vitamins, minerals.4 lb. Box contains approximately 16 cups of food 10 lb. Box contains approximately 40-43 cups of food