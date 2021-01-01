From ce-link

Honbay 3pcs DC 12V 0.1A 2Pin 25mm x25mm x10mm Mini Brushless Cooling Fan

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Honbay 3pcs DC 12V 0.1A 2Pin 25mm x25mm x10mm Mini Brushless.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com