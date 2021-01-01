HON Basyx Basyx 55" Executive Desk, Gray/Charcoal

The HON Basyx 55" Commercial-Grade Executive Desk is a must-have for every office. At 55" wide, 23.6" deep and a surface thickness of ¾", there is plenty of space for your laptop, monitors, printer and is still roomy enough for your other office supplies. This executive office desk provides a comfortable experience for those long hours at the office and users will appreciate the ample amount of legroom beneath the worksurface. This workspace table comes with a durable metal frame and legs and a laminate top with a woodgrain finish with protective edge banding, that can stand up to any environment, yet also has a smooth surface for a modern, clean-lined design for a touch of style. The laminate covered wooden top is scratch, spill, water and the stain-resistant surface is also easily cleaned with a damp rag or disinfect with a touch of alcohol. Whether the floor is even or uneven, leveling glides can be adjusted to keep the work table desk firmly level and in-place for support and stability. Assembly is frustration-free because the metal legs, that arrive as a single piece and tabletop, that easily fix together with minimal tools required. With available storage options with the same colors and finishes, you can coordinate the design of your office with this desk. This heavy-duty office desk's dimensions are 55.12" W 23.62" D x 28.74" H, can hold up to 150 lb and backed by the HON Basyx Limited 5-Year Warranty.