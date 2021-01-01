From lion brand
Lion Brand Hometown Yarn New York White
Hometown comes in a wide range of bright and primary colors perfect for school and sports team colors. This easy-care yarn is machine washable and dryable and works up quickly for fast knit and crochet projects. Recommended Knit Needle Size: US N-13 (9mm) needlesGauge: 9sts x 12 rows = 4Â” (9 cm) Crochet Hook: Crochet Gauge (4in x 4in) 14 sc x 18 r on I-9 (5.5 mm)Meterage/Yardage: 74 meters/81 yds Ball Weight: 142 grams Super Bulky: 6 Super... 100% Acrylic Lightweight (116-200 GSM) Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry