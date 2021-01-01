Hometown City Skyline Cityscape Design Co. Sunset Los Angeles California LA Cityscape Skyline Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you a Californian from Los Angles? Do you love buildings, town, cityscape, skyline, and landscape? Then this city skyline design is perfect for you. Get this awesome design for anyone that loves Los Angeles California. Shows your pride as a true Californian with this Los Angles city skyline design. A perfect design for tourist, traveller, backpacker or anyone who love his hometown Los Angles, California. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only