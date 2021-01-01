From lion brand
Hometown Springfield Silver Basic Super Bulky Acrylic Yarn
• Yarn Weight: 6 Super Bulky • Crochet Gauge: (4" x 4"): 6.6 sc x 8 r on N-13 (9mm) • Knit Gauge: (4" x 4"): 9 sts x 12 r on #13 (9 mm) • Yardage: 81yd solids (64yd in prints) / 74m solids (59m in prints) • Weight: 5oz solids (4oz in prints) / 142g solids (113g in prints) • Fiber: Acrylic • Fiber Detail: Solids, Multis, Neons and Twists: 100% Acrylic / Tweeds: 94% Acrylic, 6% Rayon • Care Instructions: Machine Wash, Machine Dry • Care Detail: Machine wash. Initial water temperature should not exceed 40°C or 105°F. No bleach product may be used. A machine dryer may be regularly used at the hottest available temperature setting.