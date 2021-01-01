Montana Woodworks Homestead Collection Right Hinged Brown Accent Cabinet, Early American

This multipurpose accent cabinet from Montana Woodworks features two fully adjustable shelves in a storage area the measures 23 in. high, 19 in. wide and 10 in. deep. Shelves adjust in 1.25 in. increments and are held in place by brass hardware. This item features a right hinged, raised panel door. Handcrafted in the mountains of Montana using solid, American grown wood, the artisans rough saw all the timbers and accessory trim pieces for a look uniquely reminiscent of the timber-framed homes once found on the American frontier. Comes fully assembled. This item is comes with a factory applied, premium grade stain & semi-gloss clear lacquer finish. Color: Early American.