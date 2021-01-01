From montana woodworks
Montana Woodworks Homestead Collection Medium Brown Queen Laser Engraved Bear Motif Platform Bed, Early American with Laser Engraved Bear Motif
This unique platform style rustic bed with 3 panel decorative inserts is perfect for the master or guest bedroom. Featuring a low height footboard and standard height headboard plus sideboards that are as sleek and attractive as they are sturdy, this bed is rated at a capacity of 550 lbs. Full length steel "L" brackets support wooden cross supports which in turn support the two half sheets of engineered panel. Some assembly required. Hardware and instructions included. Color: Early American with Laser Engraved Bear Motif.