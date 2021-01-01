From montana woodworks
Montana Woodworks Homestead Collection Medium Brown California King Laser Engraved Elk Motif Spindle Style Bed, Early American with Laser Engraved Elk Motif
This spindle style rustic bed with decorative panel headboard will add a sense of "Exceptional Style" to your bedroom. The artisans rough saw all the timbers and accessory trim pieces for a look uniquely reminiscent of the timber-framed homes once found on the American frontier. The mortise and tenon joinery system employed by our artisans has been used for millennia to join multiple components into a single, solid and strong assembly thus ensuring a truly heirloom quality piece that will last for generations to come. This item comes factory finished with Early American # 230 stain and a semi-gloss clear lacquer. Some assembly required; all necessary hardware and instructions are included. 550 lbs. capacity. Color: Early American with Laser Engraved Elk Motif.