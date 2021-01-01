From montana woodworks
Montana Woodworks Homestead Collection Console Table with 2 Drawers, Stain & Clear, Stained & Clear Lacquer Finish
Featuring two spacious drawers and a shelf this table is just the right size for entry areas, living spaces, dens and offices A robust and rugged style to replicate furniture once found in the homes on the western frontier Timbers and trim pieces are sawn square for rustic timber barn design appearance Hand crafted in Montana with American grown, genuine lodge pole pine Mortise and tenon joinery for heirloom quality; 20-year limited from manufacturer