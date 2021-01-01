From montana woodworks
Montana Woodworks Homestead Collection Accent Cabinet, Left Hinged, Stain & Clear, Stained & Clear Lacquer Finish
Advertisement
Features two adjustable shelves in a storage area the measures 23"H x 19"W x 10"D; perfect for living or entry areas A robust and rugged style to replicate furniture once found in the homes on the western frontier Timbers and trim pieces are sawn square for rustic timber barn design appearance Hand crafted in Montana with American grown, genuine lodge pole pine Mortise and tenon joinery for heirloom quality; 20-year limited from manufacturer