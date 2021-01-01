From golden lighting
Golden Lighting Homestead 3-Light Pewter Bath Vanity with Clear Glass
Earthy tones and organic lines make Golden Lighting's Homestead collection a comforting addition to the transitional style home. Whether the decor is eclectic, casual, or even traditional, Homestead pieces blend well in cozy environments. The sleek pewter finish gives depth and weight to the delicately curved arms, and the sophisticated clear glass gives the fixture a note of elegance. These 3 light bath vanities are UL approved for damp locations and is ideal over a vanity or mirror.