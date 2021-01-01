From loops & threads
Homespun Cotton Fabric Bundle by Loops & Threads™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the Homespun Cotton Fabric Bundle by Loops & Threads™ at Michaels. These multi-purpose fabrics are perfect for your DIY crafts and sewing projects. Complement your décor with this bundle of multi-purpose fabrics. You can team them with lace trims or ribbons to design elegant placemats, table covers, runners and much more. Details: Includes an assortment of black, white and gray 18" x 21" (45.7cm x 53.3cm) each 5 pre-cut fabrics 100% cotton | Homespun Cotton Fabric Bundle by Loops & Threads™ | Michaels®