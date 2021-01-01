Homerville 45.3" Console Table

Effortlessly fill in that blank space in your home with this console table, designed to fit all of your needs and more. With built-in shelving ranging from the front double doors to the 7 accent drawers, users will have plenty of space to store their belongings and avoid letting clutter accumulate on the console table. Aspects of both modern and vintage come together to create this unique piece, featuring farmhouse inspired wood frame detailing on the outer drawers with contrast from the iron handles for heightened appeal. Crafted with thick pine and MDF wood slabs and accented with quality iron handles, this piece is manufactured for quality and exudes a high-end appeal that will leave your guests talking. Color: Green