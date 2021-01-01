Quickie HomePro Flip-Lock Dust Pan & Lobby Broom

Keep any space neat and free of debris with the Quickie dust pan and lobby broom. The handles are made of sturdy and durable powder-coated steel and feature contouring for added ease of use. The broom is equipped with 100 percent split tip poly fiber for maximum performance. The flip-lock dust pan with handle snaps to the broom for easy and convenient storage. The tools are ideal for use on large areas, such as entryway floors. This dustpan and broom set can be used at the home, business or in the classroom. The strong bristles are designed to pick up small and large dirt particles with ease. This dustpan with long handle can be hung on a hook for simple storage.