Homefield Outdoor Wall Light by Astro Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (1095026)

The Homefield Outdoor Wall Light by Astro Lighting displays a simple and refined fixture for outdoor spaces. The thin metal framework supports crisp panels of glass to form a box around its inner lamping. When illuminated, the fixture glows with warm and welcoming light to accent architecture and offers guidance through walkways and entryways. Simple enough to blend in while enhancing any dÃ©cor, this fixture is available in a variety of finishes to best suit its surroundings. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze