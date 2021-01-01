HomeFare Lift Chair with USB And Battery Pack in Amber

With its rich brown color and transitional styling, this lift chair will anchor for living room, den or bedroom, while adding convenience and functionality. Generous padding in the seat and back provides all the comfort you need to relax in a seated, reclined, or flat position, while individually wrapped, drop-in pocketed coils prevent sagging with additional support. A strong steel lifting mechanism can be positioned from fully reclined all the way up to standing position, and is easily operated by the hand remote, which also features a USB charging port. A backup battery pack allows user one complete cycle, to return the chair to a seated or lifted position, in case of a power failure.