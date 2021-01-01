Homechoice 7-Piece Blush All Season Oversize Microfiber Queen Size Comforter Sets - Bed-In-A-Bag - Handmade Ruffle - Hypoallergenic - Light-Weight - Breathable Home Collection(Iduna,Pink, Queen)

7 PIECE OVERSIZE RUFFLE STRIPE COMFORTER SET For a warm, lodge look in your space, the Shabby Chic Collection is perfect for you. PRODUCTS DETAILS •Material - Crafted from extremely 100% Brushed Microfiber Hand-made Ruffles Design - Add a touch of decorative enchantment to your room with our fashionable and super soft ruffle Bed Set. •Color Available - Blush/Gray/White. The fresh and bold colors blatantly contrast each other, creating an instant focal point in your bedroom. •What's Included? To provide better coverage for even the deepest mattresses, 7 piece ruffle bedding comforter with added length and width Oversize Queen - 1 comforter set - 94" x 96", 2 pillow shams - 20" x 26", 2 euro Shams: 26" x 26", 2 decorative pillows: 16" x 16" and 12" x 18". Oversize King - 1 comforter set - 108" x 96", 2 pillow shams - 20" x 36", 2 euro Shams: 26" x 26", 2 decorative pillows: 16" x 16" and 12" x 18". •FEATURES - Hypoallergenic polyester filling in the comforter and decorative pillows - For better appearance and service life, DRY CLEAN is highly recommended - Soft and alluring bedroom update and easy to coordinate - Age Stage: Adult and Teen TIPS - Due to different computer/screen display, the color of the actual item may vary slightly from the displayed images.