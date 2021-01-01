Home is where the heart is, so fill your home with decorations straight from your heart such as Home With Vines Wall Decor! This ceramic hanging tag is shaped like a house with a smooth black color and white details. The word "Home" is written in the center of two vines emerging from a flower at the bottom. Plus, the imitation leather hanger will give it a fun and classy look! Details: Length: 11 3/4" Width: 4 3/4" Thickness: 3/8" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 1 - Loop