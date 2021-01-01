Home With Vines Wall Decor
Home is where the heart is, so fill your home with decorations straight from your heart such as Home With Vines Wall Decor! This ceramic hanging tag is shaped like a house with a smooth black color and white details. The word "Home" is written in the center of two vines emerging from a flower at the bottom. Plus, the imitation leather hanger will give it a fun and classy look! Details: Length: 11 3/4" Width: 4 3/4" Thickness: 3/8" Orientation: Vertical Includes: 1 - Loop