From home state north carolina collection
Home State North Carolina Collection Home State North Carolina Matching Family Portrait Town Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This North Carolina themed graphic design Home with an image of the state of North Carolina behind it. Perfect for a family member or friend who lives in, has moved to, was born in the United States 12th State or at least considers it their true home. Any patriot who is a fan of North Carolina would love to show off this design at a family reunion, in a couples portrait, or during a vacation to NC to visit old friends. Great for a patriotic friend who loves America. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only