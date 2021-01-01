Home Sink Excellent Corrosion-Resistant Reduce Condensation Stainless Steel Double Bowls Kitchen Sink Supplies For Washing

Description:10mm radius corner with modern look is for easy cleaning. Rear drain placement ensures dishes don't settle on the drain. Stainless steel decorative drain cover that adds to the visual beauty. It covers the drain while allowing water and waste to flow through under it.Slanted bottom with elegant drain grooves is for easy water draining.Premium 304 grade stainless steel is with excellent corrosion and rust-resistant. Commercial grade brushed finish is for easy to clean and long-lasting. Heavy duty sound guard undercoating and thick rubber padding is to minimize noise and reduce condensation.The length of kitchen sink is 81.28cm, the width is 45.72cm and the height is 22.86cm.Standard 3.5 inch drain opening will fit any garbage disposal unit. Stainless steel bottom rinse grid can protect the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans. Stainless steel basket strainer drain that traps goods waste and can be easily emptied into the trash.Item Name: Kitchen SinkMaterial: Stainless SteelColor: Primary Color (Stainless Steel)Features: Soundproof, Multifunctional, MinimalisticSize Details: 81.28cm x 45.72cm x 22.86cm/32" x 18" x 9" (Approx.)Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:1 x Kitchen Sink