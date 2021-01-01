The Gibson Rembrandt 6 Piece stainless steel 4.7 inch mini dutch oven in copper makes a beautiful decorative accent for your kitchen space. Handcrafted of stainless steel for even cooking, the classic copper finish and brass handles add flair to the entire set. Cook small personalized dishes like mac n cheese, soup, chocolate lava cake, and many more to wow your guests. These mini dutch ovens can be used as decorative serving bowls and their metallic construction can help keep the food warm. Gibson Gibson Home Rembrandt 6 Piece Stainless Steel 4.7 -in Mini Dutch Oven in Copper Platting | 849106010M