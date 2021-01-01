Home Office Workstation L-Shape Gaming Desk

Home Office Corner Desk Computer Table Steel Wood Study Office Desk WorkstationFeature: The computer desk is made out of a beautiful MDF that appearance and functionality are classy and efficient in-home/office. Office desk in 3 pieces, easy switch the two sides as your habit, which take full advantage of space and save space fits nicely into a room without taking up a ton of space. Office desk in a very sturdy frame that is designed in an edgy architectural look to support all your office essentials, no serious shaking or movement, very stable and secure. Office desk foot cups height adjustment to keep the legs in the same height, strong legs hold pc on top along with the monitors and peripherals, 2 monitors is available. Color: Black, Size: 29.1" H x 47.2" W x 18.9" D