Home Office Reversible Peninsula Desk

Features:Double workstation desk design: The desk allows 2 people to work side by side without compromising on space. The layer shelf in the middle can hold all of the important workstation desk design computer components, paper documents, and accessories. Modern simple fashion style and spacious side-by-side workspace that makes its space-saving and much more effective, perfect for your friends, workmate, and you to play and work together.Strong construction: This desk has a high resistance to scratch and friction. The desk is made of heavy-duty powder-coated steel which ensures stability and durability and can hold up to 300lb. The metal legs feature adjustable leg pads, made the desks keep stable even on the uneven floor, and made you more convenient and comfortable in the process of using the desk.Two-layer storage shelf: Two storage cubes in the middle will provide wealthy storage space. To store books, computer host, game disc, and all of your office accessories.Equipped with cable management grommets: The cable management grommets provide a reasonable layout, make your desk perfectly organizedDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: PeninsulaReversible Orientation: YesTop Color: BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BrownBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: YesWeight Capacity: 300Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernKiln-Dried Wood: NoWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Ra