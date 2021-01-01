Home Office Computer Desk with Storage Shelf,CPU Storage Space and Printer Stand/Writing PC Table with Space Saving Design(Balck)

Computer Desk MDF Board & Metal frame/Spacious Tabletop/Sturdy & Durable Design Color: Black Size(inch) Product Size: 70.8"L x 23.6"W x 33.8"H Desktop height: 29.5"H Packaging Size: 55.91"L x 26.57"W x 7.28"H Weight(Ibs) Gross Weight: 101.5 Net Weight: 92.6 Material Type Desktop: MDF Desk frame: Solid metal frame Function Country of Origin: China Capacity: 300LBS Wiring hole: No Anti-wobble pads: Yes Assembly: Assemble is required Using Area: Home, office and all the places you need Warranty: 6 months Combination design of desk and Storage ：This desk has a large 47-inch computer desk and 23-inch cabinet storage space.This desk creates a perfect double workstation for home office. The printer shelf design provide enough space to lay your printer, scanner, tower or files, while leaving plenty room for working area. Besides，the cabinet without the back panel, you can palce the cabinet left or right. Sturdy & Durable Design: The board of this desk is made of thicker MDF board, which is anti-water and easy to clean with wipes. The 0.6‘’ thick computer desk board is strong enough to support computer, laptop, books etc. 1.1" by 1.1" width desk leg guarantee the maximum load capacity of this double computer desk up to 300lbs. Ample Storage Space: Coming with 2-tier open shelf and a extra desktop for your large printer, an open storage for typing paper under the desktop, with powerful storage space. CPU stand protects the host from moisture and dust. This computer desk is economic, meets different storage need, makes your office neat and tidy. Stylish and Beautiful:This classic color desk will beautify your office study room, bedroom studio, which can be used as corner desk, computer desk, gaming desk, writing table.The computer table surface is large enough to put your monitor and offers plenty of space for files, documents, laptops, and office supplies. Easy to Maintain & Assemble:With the smooth surface, you can easily clean the desk with a duster cloth. All of the hardware for assembly and instructions are included in the package. It's easy to put together with instructions.