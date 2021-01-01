From 17 stories
Home Office Computer Desk With Drawers/Hanging Letter-Size Files/65 Inch Writing Study Table With Drawers (Brown)
Advertisement
This computer desk in a brown finished top is both spacious and elegant to enhance your home or work office space. It can effortlessly assimilate to any decorative style or preference. Ample surface space and leg room with its 55-inch length, offers ample leg room so you can stretch out and work comfortably.Specifications-Material: Solid Metal Frame+MDF-Anti-wobble pads: No-File Size Accommodated: Letter-size-Assembly Needed: YesDimensions-Product Size: 65.3"L x 23.6"W x 29.9"H-Bottom Drawer Size: 12.1"L x 13.1"W x 9"H-Weight:Gross Weight: 89.6 LBSNet Weight: 85.12 LBS-Weight Capacity: 220 LBS