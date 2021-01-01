Home Office Computer Desk, Modern Student Desk ,Laptop Study Table 39" Writing Desk,Easy Assembly(Tiger),Easy Assembly

Industrial Modern Design:With the rustic brown finish beautifully contrasting against the black stainless steel frame, this computer office desk boasts an industrial and contemporary appearance that can effortlessly assimilate to any decorative style or preference. The specially designed u-shaped legs make the desk look with aesthetic feeling.Premium Materials:Crafted with heavy-duty stainless steel, the u-shaped legs are absolutely solid and sturdy to support the desktop and items above. Made of high-quality MDF, the desktop and middle wooden legs are smooth and durable, also waterproof and scratch-resistant for easy cleaning. Maximum weight capacity: 260lbs.Versatile Usage:This office desk with spacious desktop is multi-functional to be used for many purposes. It can hold monitors, laptop, printer, speaker, file rack, etc. Simple and stylish, the computer desk is suitable for office, studio, dorm and home.Easy Assembly:With the easy-following instructions, no great effort is required to set up this office computer desk. The installation can be done by a single person. All tools required for assembling are included. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us and we will reply to you ASAP.Super Sturdy :The u-shaped legs are made of heavy-duty powder-coated stainless steel which ensures stability and durability, together with wooden legs to support heavy items.