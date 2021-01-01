From anysun
Home Office Chair Ergonomic Desk Chair Mid-Back Computer Chair Lumbar Support Comfortable Executive Rolling Swivel Task Chair,Navy
Description Swivel office Chair for Living Room/Bed Room, Modern Leisure office Chair Navy Poduct Dimension:24.41" x 24.02" x33.07~36.22"H Packing Size : 25.20"*18.11"*24.01" Seat Width: 17.72” Seat Depth : 18.90” N.W: 8.2KGS G.W:10.2KGS The max weight capacity: 250Pound Style: Modern leisure Finish: Velvet fabric & Golden feet base Materials:Metal, Upholstered (Seat), Casters, PlyWoodLong Description:The Office Chair is ideal for any casual or professional working area. It provides comfortable support with a cozy and convenient design. Carefully crafted , it features curved backrest design, adjustable lift seat, and a five-star base with casters for easy mobility.Features:• Office Chair • Swivel Seat with 360 Degrees, and Adjustable Lift Height • Padded Back & Seat • Arm: Sloped • Metal Base: 5-Star Base w/CastersAssembly Required:Yes