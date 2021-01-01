Ameriwood Home Mercer Laminate TV Console with Multicolored Door Fronts, Black, For TVs up to 50" (1739196PCOM)

The Ameriwood Home Mercer 50" TV Console is the perfect accent piece to make your entertainment space pop while providing valuable storage space. The 3 open cubbies are ideal for media players and decor, and 4 drawers offer concealed storage for movies, games and cords..The console has 3 open cubbies and 4 drawers, each with a different woodgrain finish and interchangeable knobs.Dimensions: 25"h x 47.5"w x 15.7"d.The TV console has a black finish with woodgrain drawer fronts.Supports up to a 50" TV with a maximum weight of 80 lbs..The unit is made of laminated MDF and particleboard.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer or birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/furniture..Two people are recommended for proper assembly.The Ameriwood Home Mercer 50" TV Console is a sturdy and stylish foundation for your TV.The Ameriwood Home Mercer 50" TV Console is the perfect accent piece to make your entertainment space pop while providing valuable storage space. The 3 open cubbies are ideal for media players and decor, and 4 drawers offer concealed storage for movies, games and cords. The multicolored drawer fronts are the defining feature. Each has a different woodgrain finish and knob. While all the drawer fronts complement the console’s black frame, the varying colors create an irresistible look. Fashioned from laminated MDF and particleboard, the console has a sturdy, reliable build. The console measures 25"h x 47.5"w x 15.7"d, and it holds flat-screen TVs up to 50" wide and 80 lbs. in weight. Two people are required for assembly.