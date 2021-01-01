From calvin klein
Calvin Klein Home Marcel, Tumbler, Clear/Black
Add a touch of refined simplicity and modern living to your décor with the Marcel Tumbler from Calvin Klein. The design features a minimal and sophisticated glass construction, perfect for upgrading any bathroom or powder room. A timeless collection of singular pieces reflective of refined simplicity and modern living. These sophisticated objects are everyday luxuries for your bath, featuring tonal black and white accents and understated floral prints.