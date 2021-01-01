Noori Rug Home - Lux Collection Modern Hannah Square Black Velvet Stool - 14.25x14.25x15 - Livingroom,Bedroom, Kid's Room, Nursery,Medium

Create a classy and contemporary space with this square ottoman. Cushioned for comfortable seating on four golden metallic legs. The classic combo of neutral and gold adds a luxurious touch to a modern design, giving you the best of both worlds. Whether you place this gorgeous piece in your living room, your bedroom or your walk-in closet, you're sure to love this unique piece. Both functional and decorative, this stool will be a gorgeous piece for your home. Material: Made from premium quality breathable velvet Gold Metal Legs Item Package Weight: 9.240000000000002 pounds